Linda Kathleen Cumming (nee Parker) of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away peacefully on August 2, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Linda was born in Lincoln in1947 to F.M.(Jack) and Marilyn Parker. She attended Kearney High School, then received her bachelor's degree in English from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln as a Gamma Phi Beta sorority member. She later completed her Master's in Education from University of Nebraska at Kearney. Linda worked as a teacher in several central Nebraska schools before beginning her longtime service as a high school English teacher at Lincoln Northeast High School. She specialized in teaching Reading and Literature. She loved her profession and her students, and was a constant advocate for all students, especially the disadvantaged. After many years of teaching, Linda moved to the district office of Lincoln Public Schools writing curriculum and providing professional development opportunities for educators. Linda was a perpetual reader and found much comfort and inspiration from books. She always had a great book recommendation and loved to discuss an interesting plot or character. When she wasn't reading, she was knitting or making jewelry, gardening, doing yoga, or cooking something delicious. Linda was spirited, tenacious, industrious and incredibly generous. She spent many hours volunteering for St. Monica's recovery center for Women, for which she was given an award for her service. Linda married Dick Cumming in 1998 after a nine-year courtship. They shared a happy life together and loved being surrounded by friends and family. They enjoyed traveling the world together, including trips to Europe and several trips to Dick's home country of Zimbabwe. Linda was a devoted mother, stepmother, grandmother and aunt. She provided much love and support to her family, especially her son Brent, and his two sons Lucah and Dylan. She kept a closet full of toys and dress-up clothes and was adept at seeing the world from a child's perspective. Linda is survived by her husband Dick; son Brent Clabaugh; stepdaughters Philippa Stasiuk (David); Sophie Damaso (John); brother Dusty Parker (Janelle); sister Georgenne Parker; sister Janet Jerger (Greg); grandchildren Iris, Michael, Dylan, Lucah, Gia and Martin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Monica's (120 Wedgewood Drive, Lincoln, NE 68510 or to the Holy Trinity Church endowment fund. (6001 A street, Lincoln, NE 68510).