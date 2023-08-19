‘Libby' Williams

Minden resident, 99

KEARNEY - Elizabeth “Libby” R. Williams, 99, of Minden, departed this life on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Home-Keens Memorial in Kearney after experiencing a full and happy life. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Minden United Methodist Church with Rev. Peter Choi officiating. Private family inurnment will be held prior to services at the Minden Cemetery. Memorials in Libby's honor are kindly suggested to Minden United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Elizabeth (Russ) Williams was born April 17, 1924, in Laurel, Mississippi to Lawrence and Jessie Russ. In 1946, she married Jesse Williams. Jesse and Libby were blessed with two sons Larry and Russ, who survive her, along with daughter-in-law Cindy, two grandsons, two granddaughters, and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse, by a granddaughter Beth Ann Williams, her parents, sisters, Laura and Rachel and brother, Buddy.

