Lewis "Lew" Shoff

Lewis "Lew" Shoff, 84 of Kearney passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Mt. Carmel Home in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Kearney First United Methodist Church.

Burial will take place at a later date in Wymore, NE.

Memorials are suggested to West Villa Animal Hospital or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Lew was born July 22, 1938 in Phoenix, Arizona to Lewis L. and Florence (Casteel) Shoff. He attended Cambridge High School graduating with the class of 1956. Lew then attended McCook Community College, Chadron State College and later Kearney State College where he participated in football, track, and earned his bachelor's degree. He received his Masters Degree in Science from Murray State, and his Specialist Degree from the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

On May 20, 1962, he was united in marriage to Connie Lawson in Curtis, NE. To this union three children were blessed. Lew began his teaching career in Riverton, NE. Over the years he also taught at Mitchell, Kimball, Auburn, and Raymond Central, NE. Lew also served as Principal for Maywood Public School, and as Superintendent in Brady, Bridgeport and Hyannis, NE before he retired in 2009. They then moved back to Kearney to be closer to family.

Lew was a member of Kearney First United Methodist Church, and served through Kiwanis, Lyons Club Eagles Clubs, and Masons. Lew was very active in the communities where they lived and received numerous awards for his volunteering.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Connie Shoff of Kearney; children, Mike (Chris) Shoff, Scott (Jeff Audiss) Shoff and Kelly (Shane) Bonner all of Kearney; grandchildren, Tre (Mallory D.) Ostergard, Michael L. Shoff, Chase (Kayla) Ostergard, Brock Shoff, Cory Shoff, Paige (Cody) Solsma and Lauren Bonner; great grandchildren, Abigail, Jaxson, Meridith, Banks and Carson; sisters, Marlene (Dick) Jensen of Caldwell, ID, Beverly Barrett of Omaha and Judy (Howard) Schmidt of McPherson, KS; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Lew was preceded in death by his parents.