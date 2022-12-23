 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lewis "Lew" Shoff

Kearney resident, 84

KEARNEY — Lewis “Lew” Shoff, 84 of Kearney passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Mt. Carmel Home in Kearney.

Memorial services are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

