Lewis "Lew" Shoff

Kearney resident, 84

KEARNEY — Lewis “Lew” Shoff, 84 of Kearney passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Mt. Carmel Home in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Kearney First United Methodist Church.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to West Villa Animal Hospital or to Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

