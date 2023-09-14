Leslie Kris Karel Jr.

Ravenna resident, 51

Leslie Kris Karel Jr., 51, of Ravenna, NE died on September 10, 2023 as the result of a car accident. A Memorial Service was scheduled for Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Congregational Church in Ravenna, NE with Reverend Jeff Zinnel officiating. Visitation was held on Wednesday.

Leslie was born on February 14, 1972, to Leslie and Mary (Olson) Karel. He worked for Warren-T Plumbing of Kearney, NE and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 5820 of Ravenna.

His family and friends knew him as Kris. He was a loving son, father, and grandpa. You rarely saw him without a smile. He was a friend to everyone and was always willing to help someone in need. He loved life and enjoyed going to auctions with his dad, trap shoots with his son Logan, and adventures with all of his children.

He will be missed by everyone. He was the light at the end of the tunnel and could cheer up anyone when they were down.

He is survived by his parents; son, Logan Karel (the light of his life); stepsons: Micheal Neargarder of Ravenna and Joshua (Hanna) Neargarder of Wood River; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Ear of Wisconsin; ex-wife, Misty Tremmeling Morris of Ravenna; sister, Carrie (terry) Henrichs of Lincoln; brother Paul (laura) Karel of Ravenna, nephews: Daylan Karel, Andrew Nickeson, Nathan Nickeson; and niece, Teinity Karel. He left behind three grandsons, a granddaughter, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandson, Jamisyn Musil.

He will forever be with us.