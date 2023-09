RAVENNA - Leslie Kris Karel Jr., 51, died on September 10, 2023. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the Congregational Church in Ravenna with Pastor Jeff Zinnel officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on September 13th at the church. Rasmussen Mortuary is assisting the family.