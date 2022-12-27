 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LeRoyce Margaritz

LeRoyce Margaritz

Kearney resident, 70

KEARNEY — LeRoyce D. Margritz, 70 of Kearney passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney with Pastor John Rasmussen officiating.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

