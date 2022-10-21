LeRoy Smith

Minden resident, 87

MINDEN — LeRoy Smith, 87, of Minden, formerly of rural Norman, died on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Bethany Home in Minden. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's Facebook and YouTube pages. Private family interment with military honors will be held at the Norman Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials to the Norman Cemetery are appreciated and the family will honor LeRoy with donations to Minden United Methodist Church, Bethany Home, Alzheimer's Association and American Heart Association.

On March 10, 1935, (George) LeRoy Smith was born, the eighth of 10 children to George and Edna Smith in Minden. This family included Harold Smith, Carpinteria, CA; Doris Johnson, Minden; Stella Schroer, Belleville OH; Maxine Albers, Minden; Dorothy (passed away at age 2 from scarlet fever); Esther Anderson, Shickley; Jeanette Hansen, Minden; his only surviving sibling, Elaine Guilkey, Superior; and Edwin Smith, Norman.

LeRoy lived on the family farm ¼ mile west of Norman, proud to be raised in a Christian home where you worked hard all week, had little, and never missed church on Sunday. Working from a young age, he loved his horse, “Tony.” The two of whom won many a race against neighbor Wes Shannon and his horse. His best memories often included a tough life lesson — never work on Sunday, hide when it's time to butcher chickens, help out when needed, chores instead of football, and harsh words gain respect, but no matter what, love remains. He attended school in Norman, running through his grandparent's yard to retrieve a forgotten lunch at home.

LeRoy served in the Army during the Korean War and took over the family farm just before graduation from Minden High School when his father died. He married Glenda Blauch; adopting Jane (Mike) Lusk (Spokane, Washington) and Andrew (Claudette) Smith (Lincoln), and moved to Minden where Sara (Craig) Boman (Billings, Montana) and Susan (Jason) Helkenn (West Des Moines, Iowa) were born. LeRoy was also blessed with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Norman church, then Minden United Methodist Church, the Lions Club, American Legion, and supported youth programs in the community.

LeRoy married Rita Knuth of Grand Island in 1998 and was welcomed by daughter Sheri Hitchler (Rod), grandchildren Ryan and Alex, and son Doug Knuth. LeRoy enjoyed simple things in life: coffee and conversation, a teasing comment, children of all ages, and checking on crops and cows. He was preceded in death by his parents, all but one sibling, son Andrew, as well as son and grandson by marriage, Doug Knuth, and Ryan Hitchler. LeRoy's nephew Kevin Smith was more like a son to him as they farmed together for years after Edwin died. Kevin and his son, Pete preserve the legacy of the Smith family farm.

