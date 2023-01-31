Leonard McCarville

Leonard was born on October 10, 1928, in Loup City, Nebraska, the son of Charles and Victoria (Zaruba) McCarville. He was the sixth of fourteen children born to his parents. He grew up and attended school in rural Loup City. He graduated from high school in 1946 and then taught school until 1951. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on May 23, 1951. He received an Honorable Discharge on December 20, 1952, from Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was granted a Hardship Discharge after the death of his father to assume the duties of the farm and to be the care provider of his four minor sisters. He returned to Loup City and enrolled in Kearney State Teacher's College. He and his younger siblings later moved to Kearney where he completed his education achieving a Bachelor of Arts in Education and a Master of Arts in Education. He taught at elementary schools in Kearney, including Whittier, Kenwood, and Park before becoming a school administrator. He served as principal at Kenwood Elementary and then at Central Elementary School for 24 years retiring in 1989. Serving a total of 38 years in education with Kearney Public Schools. In 1981, he received the first Pratt-Heins Foundation Administrator award. In 1994, he became the first recipient of the Retired Educator Award from the Kearney Public Schools Foundation.