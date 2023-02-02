 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leonard McCarville

  • 0

Leonard McCarville

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY — Leonard McCarville, 94, of Kearney, Nebraska died on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Good Samaritan St. John's in Kearney.

A funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Paul Colling officiating.

Burial will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska with military honors.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation or the Sherman County Historical Society.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entitled to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why snail skin therapy is the new facial trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News