Leonard McCarville

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY — Leonard McCarville, 94, of Kearney, Nebraska died on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Good Samaritan St. John's in Kearney.

A funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Paul Colling officiating.

Burial will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska with military honors.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation or the Sherman County Historical Society.

