Leonard Mackley

Arnold resident, 96

ARNOLD — Leonard Mackley, 96, of Arnold, died on Oct. 30, 2022 at Great Plains Health in North Platte.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arnold. Burial will be in the Arnold Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St Agnes Catholic Church or Arnold Fire and Rescue.

Leonard was born on Oct. 21, 1926 in Hastings. He was the oldest son of James Christopher Mackley and Emma Margret Smith Mackley. He grew up on his parent's farm south of Arnold. As a child he attended Mackley Country School. He graduated from Arnold High School. Leonard served in the U.S military for two years. On Aug. 6, 1952, he married Virginia Barrett at Merna. To that union nine children were born.

Leonard farmed and ranched in Arnold his entire life. He raised purebred hogs and cattle. Leonard loved elk hunting in the mountains and fishing the reservoirs and lakes of Nebraska. He was always up for a good fishing story and sharing his master angler bass pictures. A perfect day for Leonard was taking family out to see his cattle and crops. Leonard made many friendships through his agriculture activities. He was a life-long member of the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arnold.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Virginia; brothers William, Joseph, Francis and infant sister Dorthy.

Surviving family members include Barbara Eshelman of Lemoyne, Karen (Terry) Moran of Amherst, George (Christi) Mackley of Hershey, Phyllis (Burt) Mackley of North Platte, James (Lori) Mackley of Portland, Oregon, Dale Mackley of Arnold, Gary Mackley of Arnold, Elaine (John) Anderson of North Platte, Eleanor (Dan) Arens of Kearney, and 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister Arline Buchholz of Thornton, Colorado; sisters-in-law Janet Mackley of Stapleton, Lois Whiteman of Grand Island, Helen (Dick) Strellie of Grand Island, and brothers-in-law Martin (Rose) Barrett of York, John and Kay Barrett of Omaha, and many nieces and nephews.