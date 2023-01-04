 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leonard "Lenny" Reagan

Leonard “Lenny” Reagan

Lexington, Oklahoma resident, 62

Leonard “Lenny” Ray Reagan, 62, of Lexington, Oklahoma passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Memorial services will be on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Pastor John Gosswein will officiate and burial will be later.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

