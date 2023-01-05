Leonard “Lenny” Reagan

Lexington, Oklahoma resident, 62

Leonard “Lenny” Ray Reagan, 62, of Lexington, Oklahoma passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Memorial services will be on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Pastor John Gosswein will officiate and burial will be later.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Lenny grew up and spent most of his life in Nebraska until he moved to Oklahoma in 2000. Lenny greatly enjoyed sitting on his porch and drinking coffee. He also enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler. Lenny was able to put a smile on your face and was a true jokester.

Lenny is preceded in death by his brothers, Michael Reagan and Ronald Reagan as well as his parents, Betty Rose Baxter Reagan and Virgil Reagan.

Left to cherish his precious memory are his brother, Billy and wife Kathy Reagan; his sister, Sandy and husband Jim Oltman; his sister, Vickie and husband Jim Bundy; his nieces and nephews: Dustin, Brandon, Amber and husband Luke, Travis and wife Chelsey, Nisha and husband Dylan, Josh, Josiah, Jessie, Tiana, Mikey, Jessica and husband Donavan, Gary and Tena, Samantha and husband Tommy, as well as his 28 great nieces and nephews and his 3 great-great nieces and nephews.