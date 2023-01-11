 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leonard "Lenny" Hofaker

Lexington resident, 69

LEXINGTON — Leonard J. “Lenny” Hofaker, 69, of Lexington passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at his home.

A funeral service will be on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Berean Bible Church in Lexington with Pastor Jerry Ruzicka, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 5-7 p.m at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery east of Lexington, Nebraska.

Lenny was born November 20, 1953, in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri to Leonard and Pearl (Bailey) Hofaker.

He is survived by his parents; Leonard and Pearl Hofaker of Lexington, two daughters: KatRina (Michael) Burgess-Kraus of Memphis, Missouri and Trina (Dylan) Brown of Denver, Colorado, two brothers; Terry (Gina) Hofaker of Holdrege, Mike Hofaker of Franklin, Ohio, three sisters; Debbie (Don) Richert of Waco, NE., Dianna Saqib of Niagara Falls, Canada and Tammy (Walt) Weinbender of Beaverton, Oregon, grandchildren; Jewley Kraus of Memphis, Missouri, Hailey Kraus of Oskaloosa, Iowa, Jud (Danielle) Gallardo and Justin Duis, great-grandchildren; Holden, Hazlee, and Helana Gallardo as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

