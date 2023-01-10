Leona Deaver

Broken Bow resident, 85

BROKEN BOW — Leona Louise (Seevers) Deaver passed into the arms of the Lord on the afternoon of Saturday, January 7th, at peace and surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 13, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Pastor Daniel Bear officiating.

Burial will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery at Weissert, NE.

Memorials are suggested to the Weissert Church of Christ.

A visitation will be on Thursday, January 12th from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm with family greeting 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

She was born on March 29th, 1936, to Guy and E. Louise (Hircock) Seevers.

On August 18, 1957, she married Herbert John Deaver. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robb and Kim Deaver, son-in-law Mark Lucht, grandchildren Daniel, Madison and Delaney Lucht, Megan and husband Ruben Nolasco, Alex Deaver, and great grandchild Evelyn Marie Hughes.