Leon Lyon

Alma resident, 72

ALMA — Leon D. Lyon, 72, of Alma died, unexpectedly, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at his home in Alma.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with Mr. Gary Janssen, officiating.

Burial will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

The funeral service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Visitation will befrom 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m.

He was born July 14, 1950, in Holdrege, to Milburn and Leona (Carlson) Lyon.

He married Becky on Oct. 20, 2007.

Survivors include his wife Becky; two step-sons, Tyler Ferebee and Joel Ferebee; one brother, Ron Lyon; and six grandchildren.