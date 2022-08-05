 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lele "June" Kottwitz

  • 0
Lele "June" Kottwitz

“June” Kottwitz

Holdrege resident, 93

HOLDREGE — Lela “June” Kottwitz, 93, of Holdrege died on July 10, 2022, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

A memorial service will be at a later date in Greeley, Colorado.

Interment will then be at the Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege and the Stoddard Funeral Home in Greely Colorado are in charge of the arrangements.

June was born in Trumbull on June 9, 1929, to John and Jessie (Davis) Patterson.

On Dec. 29, 1946, June married Donald Kottwitz. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her five children, Sherri Autobee of Rogers, Arkansaw, Terry Kottwitz of McCook, Randy Kottwitz of Savannah, Texas, Ritch Kottwitz of Holdrege and James Kottwitz of Loveland, Coloraod; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox stigma causing low demand in testing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News