Lele "June" Kottwitz

“June” Kottwitz

Holdrege resident, 93

HOLDREGE — Lela “June” Kottwitz, 93, of Holdrege died on July 10, 2022, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

A memorial service will be at a later date in Greeley, Colorado.

Interment will then be at the Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege and the Stoddard Funeral Home in Greely Colorado are in charge of the arrangements.

June was born in Trumbull on June 9, 1929, to John and Jessie (Davis) Patterson.

On Dec. 29, 1946, June married Donald Kottwitz. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her five children, Sherri Autobee of Rogers, Arkansaw, Terry Kottwitz of McCook, Randy Kottwitz of Savannah, Texas, Ritch Kottwitz of Holdrege and James Kottwitz of Loveland, Coloraod; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.