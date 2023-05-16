Lee Wells

Kearney resident, 78

LOUP CITY - Lee W. Wells, 78, of Kearney, formerly of Elm Creek, passed Friday, May 12, 2023 at Rose Lane Home in Loup City, Nebraska. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney. The burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m.,Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or Zion Lutheran School. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Lee was born March 4, 1945, to Charles and Irene (Judy) Wells in Kearney. He grew up on a farm North of Elm Creek and attended rural district 94 and Elm Creek Public Schools and graduated from Holdrege High School in 1963. He graduated from the National Electronics Institute of Denver in 1964.

In 1965 he began working for Buffalo County as a draftsman preparing the cadastrial maps of the county. On September 18, 1965 Lee married Phyllis Wenzlick and they made their home in Kearney until 1967 when they moved to their home on Easy Street in Elm Creek. Lee and Phyllis were blessed with four children: Sheri, Cindi, Steven and Mandi.

While attending Kearney State College Lee worked in the Buffalo County Surveyor's Office where he received the necessary training to apply for a Nebraska Registered Land Surveyor's License, RLS 315, in the fall of 1974. He continued working for the County and Buffalo Surveying Corp. until May 1999 when he accepted a position with CNPPID in Holdrege, retiring in October 2015. They moved back to Kearney in November of 2020.

He was baptized and confirmed as a member of Zion Lutheran Church on March 8, 1997 where he later served as an usher. He was also a member of A.C.S.M., the American Congress of Surveying, and PSAN, Professional Surveyor's Association of Nebraska, having served as past president and on various committees. He also was a member of the National Rifle Association.

He enjoyed his family and grandchildren and attending their activities. His interests included watching Husker Sports and the Tri-City Storm Hockey, having been inaugural season ticket holders. He also enjoyed deer hunting, car racing and visiting friends and fellow colleagues. He and Phyllis also enjoyed their many bus tours.

Lee is survived by his wife Phyllis of Kearney; son Steven and Jessica of Lincoln; daughters, Sheri and Brian Rumbeck of Amherst, Cindi and Jeff Richter of Kearney, Mandi Blessing of Kearney; grandchildren, Isaac and Mikaela Richter of West Point, IA, Rachel and Kyle Andersen of Omaha, Christian Richter, Eli Richter of Kearney, Karlie Rumbeck Oberlin, KS, Austyn Rumbeck, Bladen Rumbeck of Amherst, Ashleigh Welch and Colton Wells of Lincoln, Tyson, Anthony, and Blake Wilbur, and Trevor Blessing of Kearney; great granddaughter, Adalyn Richter of West Point, IA; brother, Larry Wells of Elm Creek; sister-in-law, Shirley Hazzard of Elkhorn; brother-in-law, Douglas and Joan Wenzlick of Imperial; nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Lawrence and Ileene Wenzlick, aunt, Gladys Wells, and brother-in-law, Robert Hazzard.