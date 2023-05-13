LOUP CITY - Lee W. Wells, 78, of Kearney, formerly of Elm Creek, passed Friday, May 12, 2023 at Rose Lane Home in Loup City, Nebraska. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church. The burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or School. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.