Lee Gundmundson
Kearney resident, 70
KEARNEY — Lee H. Gundmundson, 70, of Kearney died Sunday, July 331, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
