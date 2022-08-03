Lee Gudmundson

Lee married Rosemary Manchart on June 21, 1972, in Lankin, North Dakota. The couple made their home in Kearney so Lee could attend graduate school at Kearney State College. Lee graduated in 1977 and then worked various jobs until he accepted a position with the Eaton Corporation where he worked for 30 years. Lee was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. He also was a long-time member of the Eaton Fire Brigade. Lee enjoyed playing slow pitch softball and was also an active bowler for many years; achieving a high score of 300. He was a member of the Kearney Bowling Association Hall of Fame and also a board member for many years. He served as a volunteer athletic trainer at Kearney Catholic High School for 25 plus years and continued as a supporter of the school for many more years. He loved camping with his family and also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his lifelong friends and family. He spent many hours at sporting events with his daughters from the time they were young through their college years.