Lee Gudmundson
Kearney resident, 70
KEARNEY — Lee H. Gudmundson, 70, of Kearney, died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Father Paul Colling will celebrate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.
——
Lee was born on Sept. 5, 1951, in Grafton, North Dakota to Leland and Corliss (Johnson) Gudmundson. He attended Valley-Hoople-Crystal High School and graduated with the class of 1969. After high school, he attended the University of North Dakota and graduated in 1974.
Lee married Rosemary Manchart on June 21, 1972, in Lankin, North Dakota. The couple made their home in Kearney so Lee could attend graduate school at Kearney State College. Lee graduated in 1977 and then worked various jobs until he accepted a position with the Eaton Corporation where he worked for 30 years. Lee was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. He also was a long-time member of the Eaton Fire Brigade. Lee enjoyed playing slow pitch softball and was also an active bowler for many years; achieving a high score of 300. He was a member of the Kearney Bowling Association Hall of Fame and also a board member for many years. He served as a volunteer athletic trainer at Kearney Catholic High School for 25 plus years and continued as a supporter of the school for many more years. He loved camping with his family and also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his lifelong friends and family. He spent many hours at sporting events with his daughters from the time they were young through their college years.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Gudmundson of Kearney; daughters, Wendy Starzec, Amy (Jerred) Johnson, all of Kearney; Erin (Jon) Haussermann of Greeley, Colorado; niece, Dawn (Joe) Danhauer of Riverdale; siblings, Brent Gudmundson and Brenda (Rick) Buckner all of Pittsburg, Kansas, Lynn (Jackie) Gudmundson of Clearlake, South Dakota and Cathy (Tom) Falkowski of Rogers, Minnesota; brother in law, James (Maria) Machart of Citrus Heights, California; grandchildren, Macy, Emma and Jilian Collins, Maleigha, Blayne and Turner Johnson, Ian, Declan and Cora Haussermann; nephew, Caleb Handy; numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Claudia McKenzie; sister-in-law, Ann Handy; brother-in-law, Michael Machart.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.