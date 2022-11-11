Lawrence Miigerl
Ravenna resident, 82
KEARNEY — Lawrence Miigerl, 82, of Ravenna died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna. Father Richard will officiate.
Burial will be at St. Mary's Prairie Center Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at the church.
——
Lawrence was born on Nov. 5, 1940, in Kearney to Albert and Katherine (Schram) Miigerl. He grew up on a farm south of Pleasanton. Attended Pleasanton High School and upon graduation went to the Army National Guard at Fort Leonard Wood for basic training. He then worked for a well driller and met the love of his life, Adarene (Hervert). They were married on Aug. 28, 1962, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna. After which the couple lived on a farm southeast of Ravenna where they raised their family of six children. He farmed and worked at Baasch welding in Cairo. Then he started his own welding business, L&M. He was a member of the Iron Association of Nebraska. He enjoyed farming, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. Many memories were made at Sherman Reservoir with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife Adarene (Hervert) Miigerl; family of Mark Miigerl, Brandon (Krystle) Miigerl, Penny and Violet Miigerl, Tiffany (Andy) Russell, Jaiden and Alex Russell, Micah (Taylor) Miigerl, Morgan, Malachi, and Meyer Miigerl; family of Shelly (Brad) White, Breann (Dillon) Miller, Brynnley Miller, Brady and Brecken White; family of Myron (Kay) Miigerl, Colten and Kendi Miigerl; family of Mike (Candy) Miigerl, Marissa (Jacob) Hord, Hanna, Megan, and MarKel Miigerl; family of Matthew (Jenny) Miigerl, Collin, Mason and Kylee Miigerl; sister, Evelyn Stittle and family; and family of Bernard Miigerl and Joan Miigerl.
He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Katherine; daughter, Monica Miigerl; son, Mark Miigerl; brother Bernard Miigerl; nephew, Tim Miigerl; and brother-in-law Johnny Stittle.
