Lavonne Buettner

Omaha resident, 89

OMAHA — Lavonne Buettner, 89, of Omaha died on Monday June 27, 2022, in the Methodist Hospital Comfort Care Unit in Omaha.

Her funeral was July 12, 2022 at St Leo's Catholic Church in Omaha.

There will be a graveside service for burial of her ashes, beside her beloved husband Melvin, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Elm Creek Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Lunch will follow at the Catholic Hall.