LaVae Fattig

Kearney resident, 81

KEARNEY - LaVae H. (Craig) Fattig, age 81, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney. Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of the arrangements.

LaVae was born on April 14, 1942 in Gothenburg, NE to Robert and Hazel Craig and passed from this life on May 27, 2023 at the age of 81 years. LaVae grew up on their farm North of Brady, NE and attended country schools until she transferred to the Brady Schools. She graduated from Brady High School in 1960 and attended Kearney State College.

On July 1, 1962 she married Donald Fattig and to this union two children were born: Michael and Melissa. She worked at Gothenburg High School, The Bank of Brady, and Ogallala Down Co. She later moved to Lincoln, NE and was employed as a Claims Investigator for the Medicare and Medicaid Dept. for the State of Nebraska until her retirement.

She is survived by her children, Michael, Melissa (Phil Sinclair), two grandchildren, Nicole Fattig and Joshua Vos, one great granddaughter Kaelee Voss, her sister, Jan Egenberger (Donald), brothers-in law, William (Penny), and Robert (Marla), sister-in-law Pat Raeburn (Rodney), numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and Father-in-law and Mother-in-law.