There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. on May 15 at the Kearney Cemetery where her ashes will be interred.

Laurie was born on October 12, 1962 in Grand Island. She lived most of her life in Kearney. She spent her childhood in Thornton, CO and lived for a time in Amherst NE. Laurie was preceded in death by her father, Richard, infant brother, Frederick and life partner, Connie McConnell. She will be remembered for having a big heart, being a good cook and helping others. Survivors include her mother, two older brothers, younger sister and other family members.