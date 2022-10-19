 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LaRue Goossen

  • 0

LaRue Goossen

Henderson resident, 89

HENDERSON — LaRue D. Goossen, 89, of Henderson, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Henderson Health Care in Henderson.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. Rev. Chelsea Vaught will officiate and there will be no visitation.

Committal services will be later.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

UK pumpkin farm lets you pick a pumpkin and launch it from a cannon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News