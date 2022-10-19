LaRue Goossen

Henderson resident, 89

HENDERSON — LaRue D. Goossen, 89, of Henderson, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Henderson Health Care in Henderson.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. Rev. Chelsea Vaught will officiate and there will be no visitation.

Committal services will be later.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.