LaRue Goossen

Henderson resident, 89

HENDERSON — LaRue D. Goossen, 89, of Henderson, formerly Kearney and Gibbon, died on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Henderson Health Care in Henderson.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. Rev. Chelsea Vaught will officiate and there will be no visitation.

Committal services will be later.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

——

LaRue was born on Dec. 15, 1932, in Henderson to Dan M. and Martha A. (Doell) Goossen. He attended Henderson High School and graduated in 1951.

He married Esther A. Plambeck on Nov. 24, 1960, in Boelus. Esther and LaRue lived in Fremont for 2 years, moved to Grand Island for 1 year and then lived in Kearney for 35 years. After retiring they moved to Gibbon in 1998 and continued to live there until moving to Minden in 2019. He had recently moved to Henderson after Esther passed away. LaRue enjoyed reading, bowling, playing cards and dominoes. He enjoyed reminiscing about his time growing up. He was so grateful to be able to spend the last 18 months living in Henderson where he grew up.

Survivors include his children, Shawn Goossen of Northglenn, Colorado and Shannon (Michael) McCarty of Fountain, Colorado; grandchildren, Logan and McKenzie Ann McCarty.

LaRue was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; parents; brother, Warren Goossen.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.