Larry Pfeiffer

Burwell resident, 90

KEARNEY — Larry E. Pfeiffer, 90, of Burwell died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2022, surround by his family at the Country House in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Fri., Aug. 12 at the United Methodist Church in Burwell. Rev. Serene Samual will officiate. I

Interment and Military Honors will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Kearney Cemetery. Rev. Dennis Davenport will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thurs. Aug. 11 at the United Methodist Church in Burwell.

Memorials are suggested to the Burwell United Methodist Church or the Larry E. Pfeiffer Scholarship Fund.

Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.