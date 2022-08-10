 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry Pfeiffer

  • 0

Larry Pfeiffer

Burwell resident, 90

KEARNEY — Larry E. Pfeiffer, 90, of Burwell died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2022, surround by his family at the Country House in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Fri., Aug. 12 at the United Methodist Church in Burwell. Rev. Serene Samual will officiate. I

Interment and Military Honors will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Kearney Cemetery. Rev. Dennis Davenport will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thurs. Aug. 11 at the United Methodist Church in Burwell.

Memorials are suggested to the Burwell United Methodist Church or the Larry E. Pfeiffer Scholarship Fund.

Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought causes French river to be crossable by foot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News