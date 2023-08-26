‘Newk' Newcomb

Minden resident, 58

KEARNEY - Larry “Newk” Keith Newcomb of Minden, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the age of 58 at Kearney Regional Medical Center, Kearney, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's Facebook and YouTube pages. Interment will be held following the service at the Upland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Larry's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Larry was born October 30, 1964 in Cambridge.

Those who survive Larry to celebrate his life include: his wife of 31 years, Shari of Minden; mother, Arlene of Bartley; mother-in-law, Vivian Bunger of Minden; brothers Doug Newcomb of Stratton, Gary Newcomb of Bartley and Craig Newcomb and his wife Trista of Bertrand; brother-in-law Andy Bunger and his wife Shannon of McCook; four nephews, Logan Bunger and his wife Macie of Minden; Alec Bunger and his significant other Haiden Loop of Omaha, Nebraska; Kyle Newcomb and his wife Hayley of McCook and Dawson Newcomb of Bertrand; two nieces, Kari Vacek and her husband Tim of Lincoln and Kayla Smalley and her husband Scott of McCook; seven great nieces and nephews, Tricia, Teddy, Molly and Luke Vacek of Lincoln, Hailey and Hayden Smalley of McCook and Casen Newcomb of McCook; one aunt, Edna Warren of Kanorado, Kansas and a host of cousins and cherished friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his father Robert “Bartley Bob” Newcomb; father-in-law Don Bunger; grandparents, Edward and Grace Newcomb and William and Martha Gramm; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.