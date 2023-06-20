Larry L. Lorentzen, 87, of Kearney, formerly of Axtell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at his Kinship Pointe – Northridge home in Kearney, Nebraska. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, south of Axtell. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church with Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating. The service will be streamed to the Craig Funeral Home Facebook page. Private family interment will be held prior to services with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion and Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars in conjunction with the United States Air Force Funeral Honors Team. Due to Larry's strong connection with the church, memorials in lieu of flowers, are suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Larry Lee Lorentzen was born October 7, 1935, in Kearney, to Harry and Minnie (Jensen) Lorentzen, and raised in Cozad where he was baptized at St. John's Lutheran. The family moved to their farm south of Bethany Church in rural Axtell where Larry was confirmed. He received his diploma from Axtell High School and then enlisted in the United States Airforce. While stationed at the Lincoln Air Force Base from 1956-60, he met Frances, his wife, through her sister and future brother-in-law. Larry and Fran married in Omro, Wisconsin, on May 27, 1961, and made their living raising crops and hogs on the family farm near Axtell. Four children were born to their union: Curtis Lee, Anita Marie, Beth Ann, and Lee Alan.

Larry was an avid golfer, hunter, and sports fan. He was involved in pork producer organizations and many church activities, as well as upkeep of the church and grounds. It was easy for him to be proud of his family. With his wife, they would cheer on their children and grandchildren at multiple sporting events, and then, if you were lucky enough to ride home with them, you received the post-game commentary and replay. Get-togethers were always important with immediate and extended family. Most trips off the farm were to visit family members.

His children's farming memories include: tractor driving lessons when their feet barely reached the clutch, pickup driving lessons when they could press press the accelerator and see over the window to help lay pipe, hoeing sunflowers before Roundup ready beans were a thing, colorful language lessons chasing pigs who didn't obey, cats and dogs, riding in the pickup with the windows down and listening to KRVN enroute to irrigating and other field chores, pheasant and coyote hunting with family and friends, following them faithfully around the golf course in their golf cart every Sunday, and showing 4-H pigs at the fair.

Grandchildren remember his love of animals, especially dogs, driving around the farm to check on things, golfing in Minden and eating at Pizza Hut afterwards, and watching football games. They called him “Grandpa Teaser”. He was a quiet man, but they always knew he was listening because when he added to the conversation, it was meaningful.

He is survived and cherished for his love and steadfastness by his wife, Frances; three children, Anita, Beth (Kent), and Lee (Cindy); six grandchildren, Michaela, Alex, Jesse, Kyle, Kara (Joshua), and Kristi; four great-grandchildren, Peighton, Madelyn, Micah, and Elliott; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and close friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Curtis; brother, Ed, and brothers-in-law, Dale Mitchell and Jim Bradley.

