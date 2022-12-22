 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry Jensen

La Vista resident, 79

LA VISTA — Larry E. Jensen, 79, of La Vista, Nebraska, passed away on December 9, 2022.

He was born on January 6, 1943 to J. Everette and Mary (Smith) Jensen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Stalder.

Survived by loving wife, Patricia; children, Colleen (Mike) Selvage, Nancy (Chris) Nelsen, Paula (Tad) Rezek; step-children, Terrie (Walt) Boring, Tim (Missy) Badberg, Troy (Brooke) Badberg; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne (Murray) Bryant and brother-in-law, William (Grace) Stalder; many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be December 29 at 10:30am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Papillion, with Interment in Table Rock Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in memory of Larry to: BrightFocus Foundation for Macular Degeneration Research.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KahlerDolceMortuary.com for the Jensen family.

Kahler-Dolce Mortuary in Papillion is in charge of arrangements.

