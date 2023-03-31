Larry Jensen
Holdrege resident, 86
HOLDREGE - Larry O. Jensen, 86 years of age, of Holdrege, Nebraska, died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his home in Holdrege.
Funeral services are pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Larry Jensen
Holdrege resident, 86
HOLDREGE - Larry O. Jensen, 86 years of age, of Holdrege, Nebraska, died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his home in Holdrege.
Funeral services are pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.