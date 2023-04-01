Larry Jensen

Holdrege resident, 86

Larry O. Jensen, 86 years of age, of Holdrege, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2023. He was born June 9, 1936, in his country home of Yankton County, South Dakota, where he was placed in a warm oven in the kitchen. Larry was the first of two children of Conrad and Phyllis Jensen. He was baptized at the Methodist Episcopal Church in Irene, South Dakota, and confirmed at the American Lutheran Church in Gothenburg, Nebraska. Larry graduated from Gothenburg High School in 1954, where he participated in basketball, track, and a few shenanigans.

He lost his father, Conrad, shortly prior to his high school graduation to melanoma. He, his brother, and his mother continued the family haying business in Gothenburg. Following graduation in October of 1954, Larry served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in September of 1958. Throughout his time in the service, he traveled to many places around the world including spending a significant amount of time in France working as an airplane mechanic.

After returning from the service, Larry proposed to Jo and two weeks later they were married, on June 12, 1960, at the American Lutheran Church in Gothenburg. Jo and Larry were together until her passing on February 26, 2022. They made their first home in Lincoln. To this union, three children were born: Connie Jo, Veronica Lynn, and Deann Kay. Larry continued his higher education at Hastings Community College, graduating in 1968 with a degree in Tool & Dye. He additionally attended Kearney State College for further education.

The Jensen family made their home in Holdrege, Nebraska, where they raised the three girls. Larry worked as a Tool & Dye Machinist at Becton Dickinson for his entire career until he and Jo retired on the same day. He enjoyed fishing, camping, bow hunting, and Husker football. For the past 24 years after retirement, he started working out diligently at the Holdrege YMCA, rarely missing a day. The Jensen's made a yearly trip to the Omaha Home Boat and Travel Show, enjoying and purchasing many campers throughout the years. Larry built and fixed anything and everything. His main concern was checking the oil level and tire pressure for his girls and always started the conversation with “How's your car running?” He was so very kind and concerned about the most important people in his life, his children and grandchildren. Larry enjoyed watching his grandchildren in sports and activities and taught many to fish. He was the absolute best father you can imagine!

He leaves to mourn his passing three daughters: Connie Swanson and her husband, Greg of Holdrege; Veronica Rathman and her husband, Grant of Lincoln; and Deann Jensen of Papillion; his grandchildren & great-grandchildren: Drew and Jess Swanson, Coy, Claire, Slade, Ridge; Chris and Paige Swanson, Warren, Easton; Chance Swanson and Sara Hill, Lennon, Hayes, Collins, Sutton; Brock Rathman; Clay Rathman; Jalen Seymour; and Mariah Seymour; and many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jonette “Jo” Jensen (Ostendorf); his parents, Conrad and Phyllis; step-father, Charles Steinke; brother, Darolin Jensen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marcus and Doris Ostendorf; and brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” Ostendorf.

A memorial has been established in Larry's honor, and kindly suggested to the Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege, or the Phelps County Senior Center.

