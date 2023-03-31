Larry Hays

Holdrege resident, 68

HOLDREGE - Larry Douglas Hays, 68 years of age, of Holdrege, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 7:37 P.M. at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 23 years, Gale, his bonus son Jess T. Lammers, and brother-in-law Rut Wright, with his nephews Riley Jaycox, KC Martin, and Brian & Mathew Phillips.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Larry was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on December 11, 1954, the third of four children, born to Harold and Roberta (Jarvis) Hays. He graduated from Oakland High School, with the class of 1974. Following his graduation his family moved to Nebraska, and Larry started working at BD where he worked for 34 years.

Larry was an avid outdoorsman loving both hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed drag racing his Camero and watching NASCAR, especially car #9 and car #48.

Larry lived by the example walk softly but carry a big stick: a hockey stick. As a long-time season ticket holder of the Tri-City Storm, you could often find him in the stands with his granddaughters Philicity and Emily Lammers.

Over the past few years, Larry had developed a special bond with Cody Hines due to their medical procedures.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Diana Ruhs, and her husband, Ron; and one nephew, Robert Ruhs.

Larry is survived by his wife, Gale Hays of Holdrege; one bonus son, Jess T. Lammers; two granddaughters: Philicity and Emily Lammers; one great-grandson, Easton Cole Lammers; one brother, Steve Hays and his wife, Twila; one sister, Jan Ericson and her husband, Dan; a niece, Tami Castleberry and her husband, Thomas; one brother-in-law, Rut Wright; one sister-in-law: Carrie Jane; and a host of nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family is honoring Larry's wish for cremation.

A memorial has been established in Larry's honor, and kindly suggested to the Holdrege Public Library at 604 East Ave., Holdrege, NE 68949.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.