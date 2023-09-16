Larry Harvill

Cozad resident, 84

COZAD - Larry G. Harvill passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at his home in Cozad at the age of 84. Larry was born May 29, 1939 to Cleo Alden and Hazel Margaret (McElravy) Harvill at the family home in Surprise, Nebraska. His family moved to Grisham, Oak and finally Tilden, Nebraska where Larry graduated from Tilden High School with the class of 1957. Larry was a National Merit Scholar finalist and was offered a full ride scholarship to three colleges: Brown, Stanford and Tulane. Larry chose Tulane and studied Civil Engineering for three semesters before changing his major to theology and lost his scholarship.

He returned home for a short time and decided to join the U.S. Air Force in 1959. He attended basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. He was then sent to Stanford to become a Russian linguist and to Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo, Texas for extensive cryptology specialist training. Following basic training he was sent to Berlin, Germany. During the day he would listen to radio communication from Russian and German pilots for any intelligence.

He managed the base theater in the evenings, where he met his future wife, Gertrud. They were married on November 28, 1963. Larry returned home to the USA with his wife and children after 9 months of marriage. He worked for Tip Top Products in Omaha as a cost accountant clerk, at Omaha Steel as assistant controller and then National Crane in Waverly as cost accountant manager. At this time he purchased the State Theatre in Auburn, Nebraska and operated it for 18 months.

The family moved to Cozad, Nebraska in 1978. He was CFO at Nebraska Plastics until 2014. He started his own business, Harvill Tax Service and continued to serve the community until his retirement.

Larry was a faithful and devoted member of the Cozad United Methodist Church. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gertrud; brother, Leo Harvill; and sons, Christian and David Harvill. He is survived by his daughters, Gabriele (Bill) Graham of Cozad and Karen (Wes) Harmoney of Cozad; grandchildren, Kelly (Amber) Graham of Cozad, Rebbecah (Kyle) Buell of Cozad, Victoria Harmony of Amherst, Katelyn Harvill of Cozad, Shawn (Kat) Graham of Amarillo, TX, Holly Graham of Reno, NV, Kasey (Eric) Weller of North Platte; 10 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; siblings, Roger Harvill of Omaha, Mike (Carolyn) Harvill of Shawnee, KS, and Mary Harvill of Norfolk; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Larry's wishes were to be cremated. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 18, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Bellarmee Milosi officiating. Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery. A memorial book signing with family present will be Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home