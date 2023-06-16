Private family services for Larry Hanson will be held at the Prairie Home Cemetery, at a later date.

Larry Earl Hanson, 83, of Holdrege, Nebraska, passed away on June 14, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family. Larry, son, of Lawrence and Elva (Simpson) Hanson was born on October 28, 1939 in Holdrege. His childhood was spent on the family farm, where he attended rural Phelps County Schools, grades 1-8. Larry was a farm boy through and through. He loved being outdoors and working beside his dad and brothers. Farm boy that he was, at the age of 7 while riding his bike to school, he noticed his teacher's car on the side of the road with a flat tire. He fixed the flat, loaded up his bike and proceeded to drive the car into the school yard to the cheers of all his classmates.

Larry graduated from Holdrege High School with the class of 1958. He participated in and loved all sports, was active in drama and won many awards in debate. At the beginning of his college education, he was approached about becoming a boxer. Mighty and strong, he held the title of “Lightweight Boxing Champion”. Larry attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln earning a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Education and a Master's Degree in Speech Pathology. He later attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney graduating with a degree in School Administration.

On September 10, 1960 he was married to Charlene Hilman and to this union two children were born, Wendy and Jeff.

After graduating from UNL, Larry was the only Speech Pathologist west of Lincoln, Nebraska. Parents from all over central Nebraska brought their children to him for speech therapy. In addition to his private practice, he worked in several school districts as a traveling Speech Pathologist. In 1974, he moved his family back to Holdrege to be closer to parents and grandparents. He then began working at the ESU #11. Once again, he was on the road working in many school districts, where he had the opportunity to work with amazing educators and made lifetime friendships. Larry had the pleasure of working with hundreds of kids and their families. He was known for saying, “You have to Enunciate and Articulate.”

Larry enjoyed sports. He loved playing them, coaching them and was a spectator at hundreds of athletic events. He found joy in watching the growth of these young athletes through the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Robert and James.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene of Holdrege; daughter, Wendy Wagner and husband Dan of Holdrege; son, Jeff Hanson and wife Corri of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren: Josh Wagner of Kansas City, Kansas; Whitney Kuss and husband Ryan of Holdrege; Nathan Hanson of Omaha; and Nick Hanson and fiancée Mia of Omaha; great-grandchildren: Adelina and Estela Wagner; and Rhett and Asher Kuss; sister, Patricia Hopkins of Lake Wales of Florida; sister-in-law, Linda Smith of Mason City; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial has been established to honor Larry's love for children. Memorials will be given to youth organizations.

There will not be a visitation, viewing, or memorial book signing. The family is honoring his wish for cremation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.