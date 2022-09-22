Larry Forsberg

Lincoln resident, 83

LINCOLN — Larry Harold Forsberg, 83, of Lincoln died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6900 Old Cheney Road in Lincoln.

Larry was born Feb. 14, 1939, in Holdrege the son of Harold and Hildur (Larson) Forsberg.

He married Nancy Marie Keller on June 20, 1965.

Survivors: include his son, Michael Forsberg and wife Patty, and granddaughters Elsa and Emme; daughter, Michelle Forsberg and partner Danielle Moore, and grandchildren Kaytlin, Bailey and Ethan Glover; along with many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorials to the Platte River Whooping Crane Maintenance Trust (cranetrust.org), or Hearts United for Animals (hua.org).

Visit bmlfh.com to leave condolences.