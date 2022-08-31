Larry Lewis

Kearney resident, 80

KEARNEY — Larry Dean Lewis, 80, of Kearney died on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Rev. Dean Pofahl will officiate, and burial will be at a later date.

There will be no visitation.

——

Larry was born on Dec. 1, 1941, in Kearney to Lawrence and Louise (Janitscheck) Lewis. He attended Kearney High School and later married Sandra J. Danko on April 25, 1964, in Kearney. Larry owned and operated L and L Construction and also Platte Valley Hydraulics in Kearney. He later worked for Broadfoot Sand and Gravel, where he eventually retired after 25 years of employment.

Larry enjoyed watching Nascar, Nebraska football, Kansas City Chiefs football and also Westerns. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed fishing and camping and also spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Sandi Lewis; daughter, Vicki and Luke Aten; granddaughter, Ariane and Jordan Arensdorf, all of Kearney; great-grandchild, Ace Arensdorf; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Alex and Sandra Danko of Centennial, Colorado, Patricia Hagen of Ames, Iowa, and Don Ostendorf of Ravenna; several nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary Lewis and his wife Phyllis and Gene Lewis; sisters, Marge Hinrichsen and her husband Hank and Ruth Ostendorf; and brother-in-law, Milo Hagen.

Memorials are suggested to the family and will be designated later.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.