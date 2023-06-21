Larry J. Bruckner, age 73, of Gibbon, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023 at his home in Gibbon. Private graveside services will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of the arrangements.

Larry was born on August 1, 1949 in Kearney to Clarence W. and Ellen E. (Williams) Bruckner. He attended Gibbon High School and graduated with the class of 1967. He later attended Kearney State College. He was drafted into the United States Army and served during Vietnam. Larry worked for several years at Culligan and later at Gibbon Pack.

Surviving relatives include his daughter, LaVonne Pinger of Carmichael, CA; son, Dale Pinger of Chandler, AZ; brother, Louis and Margaret (Debbie) Bruckner of Gibbon; other extended family and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; step-son, Jeff