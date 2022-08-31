 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry Bottorf

Larry Bottorf

Larry Bottorf

Sargent resident, 76

GRAND ISLAND — Larry Bottorf , 76, of Sargent died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Wescott Baptist Church in Comstock with Rev. Don Schauda officiating.

Inurnment will be at a later date.

A visitation will be from 8 a.m. to service time on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Wescott Baptist Church.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

Larry Lee Bottorf was born Jan. 11, 1946, in Aurora to Lucien and Viola (McIntosh) Bottorf.

Larry married Connie Horky on March 3, 1968.

Survivors include his wife Connie (Horky) Bottorf; sons, Larry Bottorf Jr. and Jeff Bottorf; daughters, Sonnia Grint, and Heidi Bottorf all of Sargent; sisters, Shirley Kraft, Sharon Gleason, and Rhonda Mudloff; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

