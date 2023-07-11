Larry Lee Arehart

Lincoln resident, 82

LINCOLN - Larry Lee Arehart, 82, of Lincoln, NE passed away July 6, 2023. Born March 14, 1941, in rural Orleans, NE to Glen and Margaret (Quinn) Arehart.

Larry married Kathryn Ann Franklin on July 28, 1973. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

Larry retired from the Army National Guard. He was a member of the North Pointe Community Church, National Officer's Association, Liberty Lodge #300, A.F. & A.M., and Sesostris Temple of the Shrine.

Family members include his wife, Kathryn; daughters Stephanie (Dr. Jeffry) Ailes, Lincoln and Lyneea (Dr. Zaher) Kmail, Tacoma, WA; grandchildren Abbie and Tyler Ailes, Ayah, Mahmoud, Tasneem, and Rashid Kmail; sisters Darlene Smith, Lawton, OK and Linda (Herb) Hutcheson, Lincoln; sisters-in-law Jana Arehart Jameson, Sharon Lockhart, and Judy Lundy Ruis; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, sisters Marie Wissmann and Donna Jauken, brothers Dean and Robert Arehart, infant brother and sister.

Funeral service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Interment in Freewater Cemetery, Ragan, NE.

Visitation one hour prior to service time. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.