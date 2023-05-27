KEARNEY - Lanny R. Ingram, age 79, of Kearney, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 31 2023, at Kearney eFree Church with Pastor Adrian Boykin officiating. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, in care of the family. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.