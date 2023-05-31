Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lanny Ingram

Kearney resident, 79

KEARNEY - Lanny R. Ingram, age 79, of Kearney, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Kearney e-Free Church with Pastor Adrian Boykin officiating. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, in care of the family. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Lanny was born on January 17, 1944 to Murrel R. and Minnie D. (Schroer) Ingram in Kearney. He attended school in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School with the class of 1962. He then attended Kearney State College before beginning a career in glass sales. He married Bonnie Cleland on May 17, 1964 in Kearney. Three children were born to this union; Kip, Stephanie and Thad. Lanny attended the Kearney e-Free Church.

Lanny was the biggest lover of life. He was blessed with the gift of making others feel special and welcome. His zest for life is unmeasured. He greeted you with the biggest smile, ornery eyes, a pat on the back, and quite possibly a beverage. As soon as the weather changed for the better, he could be found spraying and getting the family river campground ready for get-togethers. He was always the life of the party.

Lanny enjoyed playing cards and never missed a chance to socialize with family and friends. Morning coffee, meet ups with friends, Husker games, and any chance to get together with people, Lanny was there. However, in the times when he wasn't out with friends, Lanny would be with his family. He most likely would be helping out his kids with the many projects on their lists and using his carpenter skills to build anything requested.

He was very proud of his grandson, Brenden and all of his accomplishments. He enjoyed writing letters to him during his time at bootcamp. Between his attention to detail on building things and his desire to always keep busy, any extra time was spent enjoying many days with his granddaughter, Sammy. This included Sunday ice cream dates, convertible rides, wrestling together, and any other mischief that they could find. The bond between the two was strong until Lanny's final days. Lanny never met a stranger, was always willing to offer a hand or advice on any subject, even if you didn't want it. He enjoyed watching westerns with his favorite companions, Husker or Annie. Lanny believed in traditional values and good morals and passed his legacy down through all of his children.

Lanny is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Perdue; sons, Thad Ingram and Kip Ingram, all of Kearney; sister, “PA” Larsen of Garfield, AR; and grandchildren, Brenden Ingram and Sammy Perdue.

Lanny was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Bonnie.