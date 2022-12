Lana Myers

Broken Bow resident, 69

COZAD — Lana Lucille (Stotts) Tucker Myers, 69, of Broken Bow, Nebraska, died on December 2, 2022, at Emerald Nursing Home in Cozad, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be Monday, December 12, 2022, at 10:30 am at the Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow. Burial will be in the Janesville Cemetery near Berwyn, NE. Memorials are suggested to www.pawsforfriendshipinc.org. A visitation will take place on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 1:00 to 6:00 pm with family greeting 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

Lana was born to John and Carol Stotts in Denver, Colorado, on August 9, 1953.

She married Wayne Tucker on November 7, 1971.

Lana married Rex Myers on December 12, 1997.

Lana is survived by: spouse, Rex Myers; daughter, Shannon (Jason) Ryan of Omaha, Nebraska; son, Wayne Tucker, Jr. of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Lisa Tucker of Omaha, Nebraska; daughter, Andrea (Tony) Kagay of Liberty, Missouri; step-daughter, Cassie (Eric) West of Omaha, Nebraska; 13 grandchildren; sister, Lynn (Jim) Osborn of Minden, Nebraska; sister, Rebecca (Mike) Vega of Kearney, Nebraska; sister, Lorri (Joe) Scanlan of Minden, Nebraska; and sister, Brenda Johnson of Ireton, Iowa.