Lamoine Hall
Campbell resident, 86
CAMPBELL — Lamoine Lloyd Hall, 86, Campbell, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home.
Services will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church, Campbell, Nebraska with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating.
Inurnment with Military Rites by, Willie Fierstein Post #169 and the Air Force Honor's Team will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery, Campbell, Nebraska.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials can be directed to Willie Fierstein Post #169 or the Campbell Volunteer Fire Dept.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com.
Campbell Funeral Home, Campbell, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Lamoine was born on December 20, 1935 to Ralph and Rose (Eckhardt) Hall in Hastings, Nebraska. Lamoine started school in Blair, Nebraska then moved back to Hastings. They then moved North of Campbell and went to School District #63. In 1949, Campbell started school buses so he was then transferred to Campbell where he graduated. After working in Hastings for a year he joined the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force in Texas, he met and Married Betty Preston on January 4, 1958 at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church, Campbell, Nebraska. They moved back to Nebraska and farmed south of Campbell for 62 years. Lamoine and Betty became winter Texans after retiring. They traveled for 22 years. He was active in the Legion, Chamber and the Church. Lamoine had a wonderful sense of humor and could tell jokes with the best.
Lamoine is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Mike (Brenda) Hall, Blue Hill, Nebraska; two daughters and son-in-law, Patsy Diane Hall, Hastings, Nebraska, Linda (Rollie) Williams, Campbell, Nebraska; one sister-in-law, Elna Peston, Llano, Texas; eight grandchildren, Amber (Rob) Smart, Shannon Hall, Tanya (Derrek) Wayne, Kalin (Matt) Foster, Victoria (Cody) Bures, Riley Hall, Skylar Hall, Dillon (Mallory) Hall; fifteen great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Melvin (Beverly) Hall and Donald (Maxine) Hall; one brother-in-law, Harold Preston.