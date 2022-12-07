Lamoine Hall

Lamoine was born on December 20, 1935 to Ralph and Rose (Eckhardt) Hall in Hastings, Nebraska. Lamoine started school in Blair, Nebraska then moved back to Hastings. They then moved North of Campbell and went to School District #63. In 1949, Campbell started school buses so he was then transferred to Campbell where he graduated. After working in Hastings for a year he joined the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force in Texas, he met and Married Betty Preston on January 4, 1958 at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church, Campbell, Nebraska. They moved back to Nebraska and farmed south of Campbell for 62 years. Lamoine and Betty became winter Texans after retiring. They traveled for 22 years. He was active in the Legion, Chamber and the Church. Lamoine had a wonderful sense of humor and could tell jokes with the best.