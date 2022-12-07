Lamoine Hall

Campbell resident, 86

CAMPBELL — Lamoine Lloyd Hall, 86, Campbell, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home.

Services will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church, Campbell, Nebraska with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating.

Inurnment with Military Rites by, Willie Fierstein Post #169 and the Air Force Honor's Team will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery, Campbell, Nebraska.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Memorials can be directed to Willie Fierstein Post #169 or the Campbell Volunteer Fire Dept.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com.

Campbell Funeral Home, Campbell, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.

Lamoine was born on December 20, 1935 to Ralph and Rose (Eckhardt) Hall in Hastings, Nebraska.

He met and Married Betty Preston on January 4, 1958 at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church, Campbell, Nebraska. Lamoine is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Mike (Brenda) Hall, Blue Hill, Nebraska; two daughters and son-in-law, Patsy Diane Hall, Hastings, Nebraska, Linda (Rollie) Williams, Campbell, Nebraska; one sister-in-law, Elna Peston, Llano, Texas; eight grandchildren, Amber (Rob) Smart, Shannon Hall, Tanya (Derrek) Wayne, Kalin (Matt) Foster, Victoria (Cody) Bures, Riley Hall, Skylar Hall, Dillon (Mallory) Hall; fifteen great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.