LaMetta Hampton

Lexington resident, 91

LEXINGTON — LaMetta Marie (Grayek) Hampton passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska at the age of 91 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She passed away in peace and in little pain.

A celebration of life service will be on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cozad Bible Church in Cozad, Nebraska with Pastor J.C. Calhoun, officiating.

Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington, Nebraska.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

LaMetta Seevers was born on October 26, 1931, to Robert (Bus) Milton Seevers Jr. and Gladyce Hazel Seevers.

LaMetta married Raymond Louis Grayek on August 24, 1950. The marriage bestowed 7 children on the union. Phillyis (Craig) Welliver, Nancy (James Hollingsworth), Cynthia “Raylene” (Robert Brinkmeyer), Allan, Brian (Christine Greyson), Virginia (Logan Emery Maring), and Kendra (Gary Hampton).

LaMetta married Harvey Hampton on September 21, 1985. On September 11, 2009, he preceded her in death.

LaMetta is survived by all her 7 children, 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.