LaMar Lind

Omaha resident, 83

OMAHA — LaMar Lind, 83, of Omaha died on Oct. 4, 2022, peacefully in his sleep surrounded by those who cared for him for over a decade, Tricia Shoals and Jessica Zanca. He was, as always, in the companionship of his loyal dog, Shank.

A memorial celebration was held at the Tangier Shrine Center in Omaha on Oct. 11. A celebration of life will be held in Polk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Senior Center.

___

He was born on Dec. 24, 1939, to Lloyd and Marjorie (Shostrom) Lind and raised on the family farm near Polk. He attended District 46 and Polk Public Schools. The farm was the perfect backdrop for an abundant childhood where he learned a solid work ethic and a love for the land, animals and his family.

While in high school, LaMar enjoyed participating in sports, music and drama. He was a talented athlete and singer. After graduating from high school in 1957, LaMar attended Kearney State College, where he attained his degree in 1961.

In 1963 he married Suanne Mills. They settled in Arnold, where they joyfully welcomed two children to their home, Michael John and Amy Ellen.

Professionally, LaMar's devotion to education continued to be a driving force in his life. He taught industrial arts and coached in Cozad, Wood River and Arnold. His career eventually took him to Omaha where he taught at Metro Community College, and later helped establish the Career Explorer Program at Creighton University. LaMar's greatest joy was helping his students attain success by securing a new career path.

The consummate sports fan, LaMar was a proud Polk High Cub and Kearney State Loper and was an avid fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He also loved riding his horse, Taco, and took pleasure in helping family and friends with the farm and ranch work. LaMar had a generous spirit and never shied away from an opportunity to offer his time and energy to the community. LaMar was a Mason for over 50 years and an active member of the Shrine Bowl Unit and recently Boone and Crockett Wildlife Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law Margery Lind.

LaMar leaves many loved ones and friends to cherish his memory. He is survived by son, Michael Lind, Lincoln; daughter, Amy, (TJ) O'Neill, Lincoln; granddaughters Emily and Natalie O'Neill, Lincoln; brother Galyn (Terri) Lind, Elm Creek; and sister, Arlyce Johnson, Lincoln.

Other loving family members include nieces Stacey (Jay) Tetzloff and family, Des Moines, Iowa; Jill (Chris) Nielsen and family, Kennard; Jennifer Lukas, Ennis, Montana; Courtney (Ryan) Loecker and family, Lincoln; Calli Johnson and family, Hurst, Texas; nephews Christopher (Samie) Johnson and family, Imperial; Collin (Christine) Johnson and family, Olathe, Kansas; and cousin Bonnie Wilshusen and family, York; and special friend, Tricia Shoals and family, Omaha.

Memorials may be sent to Polk County Foundation, Bandstand Restoration, P.O. Box 06, Polk, NE 68654.