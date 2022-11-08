 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kurt Kline

Kurt Kline

Lexington resident, 69

LEXINGTON — Kurt E. Kline, 69, of Lexington died on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with Pastor Velma Tim, officiating.

Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery prior to the Memorial Service.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Lexington or the Lexington Community Foundation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Visit reynoldslovefuneralhome.com to leave condolences.

